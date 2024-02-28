Israeli Finance Committee sanctions notable expansion of budget shortfall to finance Gaza war

(MENAFN) In response to the heightened spending necessitated by the conflict in Gaza, the Israeli Parliament's Finance Committee has given its approval to a proposal aiming to substantially raise the 2024 budget deficit target. The proposed increase, from 2.25 percent to 6.6 percent of GDP, reflects the augmented expenditures required to support military operations and provide compensation to those impacted by the conflict. The committee's endorsement sets the stage for a comprehensive parliamentary vote anticipated in the coming weeks.



The war in Gaza has incurred elevated defense costs and necessitated compensation for various stakeholders affected by the hostilities. This encompasses not only direct military expenses but also support for companies and residents in border towns adjacent to Gaza in the south and Lebanon in the north. These areas have been subjected to rocket attacks by groups like Hezbollah, necessitating financial assistance for affected businesses and individuals. Moreover, hotels accommodating tens of thousands of displaced Israelis have incurred additional costs, further contributing to the overall financial burden.



A statement released by the committee elucidated that the proposed deficit adjustment amounts to approximately 70 billion shekels (equivalent to USD19 billion USD) and is geared towards financing the supplementary expenditures incurred as a consequence of the conflict. The proposed increase reflects a concerted effort to address the exigencies arising from the conflict and provide adequate financial support to affected sectors.



Earlier this month, the Israeli Parliament took preliminary steps toward finalizing a revised budget for 2024, initially valued at NIS 584 billion. This budget allocation, which encompasses expenditure commitments alongside debt repayment obligations, underscores the government's proactive measures to address the financial implications of the conflict while ensuring comprehensive fiscal planning for the year ahead.

