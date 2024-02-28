Egyptian Military Transport Aircraft Drop Tons Of Aid Over Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian military transport aircraft executed an operation dropping several tons of aid and urgent relief materials to afflicted areas in northern Gaza Strip, in cooperation with Jordan, UAE, Qatar and France.

Egyptian armed forces mentioned in a statement released on Wednesday that this concurs with keeping Rafah crossway open to allow for the flow of aid, and in line with serious efforts aiming to ensure efficient and sustainable arrival of assistance.

The statement further detailed that the packages consist of large quantities of foodstuff and urgent necessities to ease effects of the devastating crisis. (end) asm

