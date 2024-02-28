Austria Approves EUR 10 Million Aid Package To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Austrian government approved Wednesday a EUR 10 million package of aid to residents of Gaza strip.

The national press agency (APA) reported that EUR five million have been allocated for the International Red Cross, EUR three million to United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and EUR two million to World Health Organization (WHO).

This is to be pulled from the foreign catastrophes fund managed by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The press agency mentioned that total of aid sent by Austria to Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war of October 7th reached EUR 23 million.

Vice Chancellor of Austria Werner Kogler commented on the government decision saying that providing people with much needed essential commodities is a top priority, and called on all parties to adhere to international humanitarian laws. (end)

amg









MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107911188