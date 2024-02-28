GCC Demands Ending Palestinian Suffering, Implementing Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council General Secretary, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, urged Wednesday the international community to end the Palestinian suffering and to immediately and permanently implement ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

Al-Budaiwi stressed in his speech at the 55th meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the importance of the Palestinian Case for the GCC and demanded the end of the occupation of Palestine.

He condemned the Israeli occupation violations against the Palestinians and their policies of hunger and killing, stressing that aid must be delivered promptly to Gaza Strip.

Al-Budaiwi denounced the double standards practised by some when it comes to the Palestinian case, assuring that East Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.

Al-Budaiwi noted the GCC's commitment to human rights principles and warned of rising waves of Islamophobia, stressing the necessity of respecting freedom of expression.

He reiterated the council's support to UN efforts regarding human dignity and providing humanitarian support. (end)

