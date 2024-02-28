Parliament's Finance Committee Concludes Audit Bureau Discussions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) - The Finance Committee in the Lower House of Parliament, led by MP Nimr Sulaihat, wrapped up its examination of the Audit Bureau's reports spanning 2018 to 2021 during Wednesday's session.MP Sulaihat said that the committee will compile a synopsis of the Audit Bureau's findings and suggestions arising from its deliberations. This summary will be forwarded to the Lower House's General Secretariat for presentation in the parliamentary sessions.He delineated that the report's outcomes were categorized into six groups: firstly, a supervisory category pinpointing confirmed misappropriations of public funds, amounting to 112 instances, referred to the Public Prosecutor. Subsequently, after examination and substantiation, 183 cases were directed to the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission. Additionally, 24 supervisory outputs were identified post-audit rectifications, totaling 207.Sulaihat noted findings concerning contracts, financial commitments with contracting parties, and outstanding dues from various entities, tallying 60 supervisory instances, and discounting procedural matters.The fifth category encompasses unauthorized disbursements of bonuses, incentives, or excessive allowances, breaching regulation norms, constituting 197 cases. The sixth category pertains to the enactment of regulatory laws or the fulfillment of recovery procedures, accumulating 311 cases.In a parallel vein, Representatives Abdullah Abu Zaid and Najeh Adwan emphasized the significance of overseeing, recuperating, and reclaiming public funds expended unlawfully, alongside rectifying observations delineated in the Audit Bureau's reports regarding government entities and departments.