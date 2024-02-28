House Speaker Meets Outgoing UAE Envoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi, met on Wednesday with the Emirati Ambassador to Jordan, Shaikh Khalifa Mohamed Khaled Bin Sultan Al Nehayan to mark the conclusion of the ambassador's tenure in Jordan.Safadi emphasized the longstanding and robust ties between Jordan and theUnited Arab Emirates, guided by the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the advanced level of relations, characterized by wisdom and moderation, which serve the mutual interests of the two nations.The Emirati ambassador underscored the deep-rooted and historic nature of Jordanian-Emirati relations, expressing his country's commitment to enhancing ties across various sectors to benefit both nations and their people.The ambassador also conveyed his country's profound appreciation for Jordan's, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, steadfast support for Arab and Islamic causes.