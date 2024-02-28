507 Child Labor Cases Detected In 2023-Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.28 (Petra) -A total of 507 child labor cases were discovered in 2023 in Jordan and inspection teams issued 242 violations and 259 warnings to flouting employers for recruiting children in violation of the provisions of law, Media Spokesperson for Ministry of Labor, Mohammad Zyoud, announced.In a statement Wednesday, Zyoud said a the ministry dealt with a total of 126 child labour complaints and reports dealt in 2023.Child labor grievances were submitted to "Hemayeh" platform , and the ministry also receives reports about child labor cases on the following electronic link: https:/ gov/, Zyoud pointed out.Regarding institutional nurseries and alternative facilities, Zyoud said the ministry's inspection teams visited 1, 419 establishments last year to ensure their compliance with the provisions of Article (72) of Labor Law No. (8) of 1996 and its amendments, adding that 62 warnings and 7 violation tickets were issued during this campaign.