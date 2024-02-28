University Of Manchester Invites Applications For LLM Security And International Law

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The University of Manchester is now inviting applications from Indian students for their LLM in Security and International Law for the 2024 session.



The LLM in Security and International Law from the University of Manchester allows students to develop advanced knowledge of the regulatory frameworks necessary to secure international relations and transactions between states, non-state entities, multinational companies, and individuals. This course is premised on the idea that governing security at an international level requires not only the regulation of the use of force and methods of warfare, but also the regulation of international investments, international financial transactions, and intellectual property.



This holistic approach to the concept of security is at the heart of this course and offers a unique opportunity for you to gain expertise that is relevant to today's changing global landscape.



Talking about the course Dr Yusra Suedi, Lecturer in International Law said, â€œFew international legal issues are as complex, pressing and topical as those related to security in modern international law. This unique programme offers a deep dive into the realm of ever-evolving security issues across the discipline, giving students excellent employability prospects across diverse industries, and the knowledge and skills to tackle some of the worldâ€TMs greatest challenges.â€



Programme delivery: The course is based on small-group, seminar-style teaching by our research-active teaching staff, as well as invited external experts. The LLM course will typically offer around 30 different course units in any one year and will always reflect a wide range of subjects across the legal spectrum.



Degree Awarded: Master of Laws (LLM)



Duration: 1 year



Entry Requirements:



Candidates who have completed a minimum of a three-year degree and who have obtained First Class from a reputable university are considered for postgraduate study in Law. The minimum requirement typically ranges from 60-80% overall, depending on the reputation of the university of prior study and grading scale.



Candidates should demonstrate a strong background in Law modules relevant to the course, including Public Law and Contract Law and achieve high scores in relevant modules.

Please feel free to contact the team directly for further advice on your specific background and qualifications.



IELTS Academic test score of 7 overall, including 7 in writing with no further component score below 6.5

TOEFL IBT 100 with 25 in writing and no further score below 22 in each section. The TOEFL code for Manchester is 0757

Pearson Test of English (PTE) score of 76 overall, with 76 in writing and no further score below 70

In addition, English language score from Indian Standard XII exams can also be acceptable, depending on the Board and overall score achieved.Â



Tuition Fee: Â£28,500 per annum



Scholarship: There are several scholarships and bursaries available for International students like:



Manchester Humanities International Excellence Scholarship: merit-based award for high achieving students to Humanities subjects



Humanities Postgraduate Indian Scholarships: merit-based awards launching in March 2024



The Bicentenary Global Futures Scholarships: over 100 awards of Â£8,000 (Merit-based)



A number of Indian Government scholarships are also available to students from specific states/backgrounds, including:



Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic ExcellenceÂ (Rajasthan)

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj ScholarshipÂ (Maharashtra)

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas ScholarshipÂ (Jharkhand)



About University of Manchester



The University of Manchester is a member of the prestigious Russell Group and one of the UKâ€TMs largest single-site universities.

We have over 40,000 students, 12,000 staff and, with 500,000 former students from more than 190 countries, are home to the largest alumni community of any campus-based university in the UK.

We are ranked in the top ten of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings globally; are the top UK University for graduate employability according to The Graduate Market in 2023 and no fewer than 25 Nobel laureates have either worked or studied here. Manchester was also named 5th place for research power - the quality and scale of research and impact - in the UK governmentâ€TMs Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021.

