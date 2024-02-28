Netherlands Announces Procurement Of Nine DITA Howitzers For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands ordered nine DITA self-propelled artillery systems from the Czech Republic to be delivered to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Defence Blog.

“The Netherlands has announced a procurement agreement with the Czech Republic to supply advanced self-propelled artillery systems, known as DITA, to Ukraine,” the report says.

As noted, the Dutch Ministry of Defense has recently ordered nine DITA wheeled self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine.

Czech PM: 15 countries support initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe

The DITA self-propelled howitzer represents a cutting-edge fire support system capable of engaging targets at distances of tens of kilometers.

Manufactured by Excalibur

Army, the DITA features a 155mm L45 gun with a firing range of up to 39 kilometers using NATO HE base bleed standard ammunition. The turret can accommodate 40 rounds of ammunition, enhancing operational endurance on the battlefield.

This acquisition is part of a larger Dutch order for Ukraine, fulfilled by two manufacturers in the Czech Republic.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Netherlands is preparing to sign a security agreement with Ukraine for the next ten years. This agreement signals the Netherlands' commitment to supporting Ukraine in the areas of security, defense, reconstruction, and justice for an extended period.

The Netherlands also announced the allocation of more than 100 million euros to the Czech Republic's initiative to rapidly deliver hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine.

Photo: Excalibur Army