Azerbaijan Clinches Deal With Serbia On Purchase Of 48 Self-Propelled Howitzers

Azerbaijan has completed signing an agreement with Serbia on the
purchase of 48 self-propelled howitzers Nora B-52NG of 155 mm
calibre, Azernews reports.
World Defence News reports that the deal worth $340 million is
part of the modernization strategy of the Azerbaijani army.
The howitzers were developed by Serbian defence company
Yugoimport, but are compatible with standard NATO ammunition. The
projectiles with improved aerodynamics can be fired at a range of
more than 40 kilometres.
The Nora B-52NG is distinguished by its firepower, extended
range, high mobility due to its wheeled platform and advanced fire
control systems, making it a valuable component of modern artillery
arsenals
Currently, the Nora-B52 is in service with the armies of several
countries, including Serbia, Kenya, Cyprus, Bangladesh, and
Myanmar. Now Azerbaijan will become the new user of the howitzer,
purchasing fifty self-propelled artillery mounts.
One of the key advantages of the Serbian howitzers is their high
mobility.
