Health Ministry: Providing Medical Services Across Kuwait's Ports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Health will provide medical services for travellers, sailors, and workers around all ports in Kuwait, at all times, they announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry said in a statement that the services include vaccines, issuing and renewing medical forms, international regulatory requirements for ships, and more.

The services are now available in Alzour, Aldoha, Shuwaikh, Ahmadi, and Shuaiba ports. (end)

mrf









MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107910872