Kuwait Nat'l Team Wins Bronze Medal In Asian Aquatic Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Diver Bader Al-Subaie representing Kuwait National team, achieved the first bronze medal in the 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships on Wednesday in New Clark city in the Philippines.

Board Member of Kuwait Aquatics Faisal Abu-Alhassan told KUNA during a phone call that this is a special achievement in the biggest competition in the continent were Al-Subaie won 3rd place in the one-meter dive category among the 16-18 age group.

Abu-Alhassan mentioned that this achievement is new to Kuwait in the presence of elite athletes from all around the world, noting that the Kuwaiti athletes are determined to score more achievements in the coming days of the tournament.

He added that this tournament includes all Aquatics competition but Kuwait is only participating in the diving and swimming competitions, pointing out that Kuwait already participated in the second Arab aquatics Championship held in the Qatari Capital Doha were the Kuwaiti national team won 11 medals in various games. (end) hms

