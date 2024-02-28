Western Sanctions Often Hurt Innocent Bystanders

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After Ukraine was invaded in February 2022, countries and major corporations around the world quickly responded by trying to inflict financial pain on Russia through economic sanctions.

As Putin's war rages on, opinions vary as to how effective those sanctions have been. But their enforcement shows how they are still widely considered to be a useful tool of coercive foreign diplomacy.

Exerting economic pressure on a target country to achieve a specific political or strategic goal remains a commonly used measure. Since 1966, the UN Security Council has established 31 sanctions regimes around the world, in places including Sudan, Lebanon, Iran and Haiti. The EU even has an online map of all the countries where it has imposed various types of sanctions.

In terms of their effectiveness, plenty of research has explored this , revealing strong evidence that sanctions reduce the economic activity of a targeted nation.

But what about the potential for unintended consequences of sanctions on their neighbors? What happens to a nation if it borders a country being punished by members of the international community?

Our recent research examines the effects of economic sanctions on 177 countries that had neighbors under sanctions at some point between 1989 and 2015.