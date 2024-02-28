Survey shows majority of UK exporters struck by Red Sea predicament

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has revealed that more than half of British exporters and manufacturers are grappling with challenges stemming from shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, primarily caused by attacks on vessels carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The survey, which included responses from over 1,000 firms, highlighted the widespread impact of the crisis, with 55 percent of exporters, 53 percent of manufacturers, and various business-to-consumer services firms, such as retailers and wholesalers, reporting problems.



The survey identified several significant issues faced by businesses, including a notable increase in delivery costs. Some firms noted a staggering rise of up to 300% in the shipping container prices for transporting goods from Asia to Europe over the past several months. Additionally, logistical delays emerged as a major concern, with delivery times experiencing extensions of three to four weeks beyond the usual timelines. The disruptions have led to challenges in cashflow management and shortages of components on production lines, further complicating operations for businesses.



William Bain, the Head of Trade Policy at BCC, emphasized that while the shipping freight industry has managed to respond to the difficulties with available capacity, sustained disruptions could lead to growing cost pressures for businesses. The survey's findings provide immediate insight into the tangible impact of the Red Sea crisis on United Kingdom businesses, underscoring the need for continued attention and proactive measures to mitigate the challenges faced by exporters and manufacturers.





