Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of Family Development Foundation, said“The extension of the Year of Sustainability to 2024 comes in alignment with the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi and it underscores the insight and long-term vision of His Highness. The initiative reflects the keen interest of His Highness in expanding the sustainability efforts beyond the capabilities of the country to establish common cooperation frameworks globally, especially considering the international cooperation and collective action needed to mitigate environmental and climate challenges and to ensure the required changes for mankind.”

H.E. referred that“in 2023, the Family Development Foundation (FDF) conducted a series of interactive events and dialogues at its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region in line with the directives and vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Supreme Chairwoman of FDF, President of the General Women's Union and Chairwoman of Motherhood and Childhood Supreme Council and the mother of the UAE. These initiatives were aimed at raising awareness of the concept of environmental issues, contribute to changing the consumer behaviour and offer the ideal solutions and daily practices to protect environmental resources to ensure their sustainability for future generations.”

Also, H.E. commended“The efforts of FDF in raising awareness on the key concepts of environmental sustainability issues and supporting the nations efforts in attaining sustainable development goals (SDG). Furthermore, it aimed at heightening the family's awareness in the face of environmental impacts particularly in the area of environmental footprint, pollution, monitoring water and electricity consumption, and changing their lifestyle to a healthy pattern of food and rational spending.”

Director General of FDF emphasized the foundation`s concern is dedicated to reaching the highest sustainability standards of excellence and delivering outcomes that validate its commitment to its social obligations. The efforts of FDF is anticipated to increase social advantages while also encouraging the adoption of global best practices in sustainability management. It will also provide a never-before-seen boost to local efforts that advance the vision of His Highness, by leveraging the present to support the future in a proactive manner.