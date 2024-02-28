(MENAFN) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has pointed out a significant shift in the global economy, emphasizing that developing countries are now surpassing the major advanced economies of the West in terms of growth potential. Drawing inspiration from economist Ray Dalio's notion that "history rhymes," Siluanov described the current state as a turning point where emerging economies have outpaced the G7 countries.



Siluanov acknowledged the challenges that come with such transformations, noting that historical shifts in economic orders are never painless. He highlighted the efforts by advanced economies to use sanctions as a means to curb the growth of ascendant nations like China and Russia. According to the minister, these restrictions and sanctions are the consequences of a paradigm shift in the global economic landscape.



Despite facing a multitude of Western restrictions since the onset of the Ukraine conflict two years ago, Russia's economy has demonstrated resilience. Siluanov pointed to positive indicators, including a 3.6 percent growth in GDP, a 3.5 percent increase in industrial production, and a notable rise of 5.4 percent in household incomes. The minister emphasized that the unintended side effect of sanctions has been their backfiring on the states that imposed them.



As the world witnesses a transformative period in the global economic arena, the minister's insights shed light on the complexities and dynamics at play, highlighting the ongoing shifts that are shaping the future of the international economic order.

