Diesel Generator Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global Diesel Generator Market was valued at USD 20.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41.21 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period 2023–2031.

A diesel generator is an equipment used to generate electricity from mechanical energy obtained from the combustion of diesel or biodiesel. This mechanical energy or force is further converted into electrical energy. It possesses properties such as quick startup time, easy availability of diesel generators across the globe, prolonged durability, fast ramp-up, and enhanced reliability.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Need for Continuous & Stable Power Supply Drives the Market Growth.

The diesel generator market's

growth is driven by an increase in continuous and stable energy demands from developing economies such as China, India, Japan, and Brazil. This is due to the fact that diesel generators are used as backup power sources when main grid power is unavailable, allowing industries to continue manufacturing and other processing operations without interruption. Furthermore, due to properties such as quick startup time, high efficiency, and reliability of diesel generators, demand has increased in sectors such as oil & gas, manufacturing, building & construction, and processing. This factor is expected to significantly contribute to the global market's growth during the forecast period.

An increase in Investment in the Electrification of Remote & Rural Area Creates Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the Market.

Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are investing in electrifying remote and rural areas. Increased population and urbanization are the primary factors driving the need for electrification in these countries, fueling demand for diesel generators. Asia-Pacific countries such as Bhutan, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, and Cambodia have experienced the highest electrification growth rates in the last five years, thanks to on-grid and off-grid solutions. Taking all of the preceding factors into account, an increase in demand for diesel generators from emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, Global Diesel Generator Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The United States is North America's leading manufacturer and consumer of diesel generators. Canada and Mexico are two other countries in the region with significant potential for diesel generators. Diesel generators are in high demand in the building and construction industry, which is expanding at a rapid pace. The major factor expected to drive the growth of the diesel generator market during the forecast period is an increase in demand for diesel generators from various industrial sectors such as construction sites, residential, manufacturing & operations, mining, and hospitals.

Europe dominates the diesel generator market, with a strong presence in the construction and healthcare sectors. The region's major revenue contributors are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. Europe is one of the largest automobile producers, accounting for 4% of its GDP. As a result, manufacturing, and processing require a continuous and stable power supply, which diesel generators provide.

In terms of revenue growth, Asia-Pacific leads the way in the diesel generator market. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are major contributors to this region's growth. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific economy's rapid population growth and rise propel the growth of the building, construction, and healthcare industries. The rise in power outages and the increased demand for an uninterruptible and stable power supply are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific diesel generator market.

Because of the rapid growth in oil and gas, building and construction, and other industries, LAMEA is one of the key regions with the highest share of the diesel generator market. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are the major economies in the diesel generator market in LAMEA.

Key Highlights



The value of The Global Market for Diesel generators was USD 20.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 21 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2023 to 2031.

The Global Diesel Generator Market is segmented based on Type, Mobility, Cooling system, Application, and End-user.

The market is classified into small, medium, and large diesel generators based on type.

Depending on mobility, the market is classified into Stationary and Portable.

Based on the cooling system, the market is bifurcated into Air Cooled and Liquid Cooled.

Based on the Application, the market is bifurcated into Standby backup power and Peak shaving.

Based on the End use industry, the market is bifurcated into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.

On the basis of Geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.



Competitive Player

Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., Rolls Royce Plc., Kohler Co., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Southwest Products, Atlas Copco AB, FG Wilson, Denyo Co., Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Company

Market News



In May 2020, Caterpillar launched Cat GC diesel generator sets. It is a standby diesel generator consisting of eight new models ranging from 250 kW to 600 kW.

In May 2019, Caterpillar launched a new 30 KVA mobile diesel generator set, Cat® XQP30, a 50/60 Hz.



Global Diesel Generator Market Segmentation

By Type



Small

Medium

Large



By Mobility



Stationary

Portable



By Cooling System



Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled



By Application



Standby Backup Power

Peak Shaving



By End-User Industry



Residential

Commercial





Industrial



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa



MENAFN28022024004597010339ID1107910815