China takes advantage of opportunity by buying cargos of Russian oil

(MENAFN) Chinese refiners have taken advantage of a unique opportunity by purchasing cargoes of Russia's Far East Sokol grade oil that were stranded off the coast of India due to Western sanctions, as reported by Bloomberg. According to vessel-tracking data by Kpler, private Chinese refiners have been receiving an average of 168,000 barrels a day of Sokol in February, a significant increase from January and well above the 53,000 barrels averaged in 2023. This development comes as the cargoes, redirected from Europe due to Ukraine-related sanctions, were undeliverable to India.



The latest figures reveal that Chinese refiners have become major buyers of Russian crude, especially Sokol grade, since Moscow altered its oil trade routes. This shift in trade dynamics has been notable since April 2022, with India's imports of Russian oil surging more than tenfold, particularly after the G7 imposed a USD60-per-barrel cap on seaborne Russian crude.



While China continues to increase its purchases, recent deliveries to India have faced challenges related to payment and pricing issues triggered by Western sanctions. In December, the United States Treasury vowed to enhance enforcement of the price cap on Russian crude exports to address potential loopholes. The initial impact of the cap led Western buyers to steer clear of the cargoes. Still, Indian refiners have also encountered difficulties, including payment challenges and disagreements about discounts, creating a complex environment for Russian crude transactions.



Traders indicated that Chinese refiners secured their February-delivery Sokol cargoes at discounts of approximately 50 cents a barrel to ICE Brent benchmarks. This strategic move by Chinese refiners highlights the intricate dynamics of global oil markets amid geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and the evolving landscape of energy trade.





MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910796