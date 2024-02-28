Nigeria denies crypto trades

(MENAFN) Nigeria has taken decisive steps to safeguard its national currency, the naira, by blocking user access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges, according to reports from local online newspaper Premium Times. The measures were reportedly initiated by the Nigerian Communications Commission and include major platforms such as Binance, OctaFX, Coinbase, among others.



Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga confirmed the accuracy of the reports, emphasizing the directive's impact on key cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance acknowledged issues faced by some of its Nigerian clients in accessing its website, while Coinbase remained accessible from Nigeria, as stated in a report to Coindesk. However, Nigerian users reported intermittent access to certain platforms towards the end of the week.



Nigeria's move to restrict access to cryptocurrency exchanges reflects the government's concerns about the potential impact of crypto transactions on the naira. Despite frequent devaluations of the national currency, many Nigerians use cryptocurrencies as a hedge. Local authorities, however, have accused crypto exchanges of contributing to the depreciation of the naira through speculative activities.



Recent data from the LSEG indicates that the naira reached a record low of 1,600 against the United States dollar following Binance's imposition of limits on peer-to-peer transactions in the pair. In contrast, at the beginning of January, the naira was trading at less than 900 to the dollar.



Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga expressed concern over the perceived influence of Binance on setting exchange rates for Nigeria, accusing the platform of taking on a role that should be handled by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Onanuga called for action against platforms manipulating the national currency and suggested considering a ban on crypto activities in the country to prevent further currency devaluation.



As Nigeria grapples with economic challenges and currency fluctuations, the government's decision to block cryptocurrency exchanges has sparked discussions about the broader implications for the nation's financial landscape and the ongoing tensions between digital assets and traditional currencies.



