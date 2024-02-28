Apple terminates electric car project after around decade

(MENAFN) Reports on Tuesday indicated that Apple, the prominent US technology company, has decided to terminate its electric car project after nearly a decade since its initiation. The project, which commenced around ten years ago, faced its conclusion amidst ongoing developments within the company. As a result of this decision, the nearly 2,000 employees dedicated to the project may find themselves reassigned to other departments within Apple's organizational structure.



According to reports, Apple's internal memo suggests that some of the affected employees might transition to working on generative artificial intelligence projects, signaling a potential shift in focus for the company's research and development endeavors. This strategic reallocation of human resources underscores Apple's commitment to adaptability and innovation in response to evolving market trends and technological landscapes.



The genesis of Apple's electric car endeavor dates back to 2014 when the company embarked on the ambitious journey of developing an autonomous vehicle. This initiative, famously known as Project Titan, saw Apple actively recruiting and hiring auto engineers and experts from various backgrounds, including companies specializing in electric vehicle technologies. Over the years, Project Titan garnered attention and speculation within the industry, as observers closely monitored Apple's progress and speculated about the potential impact of its entry into the automotive sector.



However, the decision to cancel the electric car project marks a significant pivot in Apple's strategic roadmap and underscores the challenges inherent in pioneering new frontiers, particularly in highly competitive and rapidly evolving industries such as automotive technology. Despite the setback, Apple's continued exploration and investment in cutting-edge technologies highlight the company's enduring commitment to innovation and its relentless pursuit of groundbreaking advancements that resonate with consumers and shape the future of technology.

