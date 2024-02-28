Rothschild families fight over bank customers

(MENAFN) The longstanding legacy of the Rothschild family, synonymous with wealth and power for over two centuries, is currently at the center of an intense battle between its Swiss and French branches within the wealth management industry. As reported by Bloomberg, the Swiss private bank, Edmond de Rothschild Group, and the smaller French lender, Rothschild & Co., are the sole remaining banks associated with the influential family. This rivalry is causing tensions and speculation about a potential merger, a move that could significantly reshape the global financial landscape.



The Rothschild family, originating from the Jewish ghetto in Frankfurt during the 19th century, evolved into one of the world's wealthiest and most influential financial dynasties. Over the years, they played a pivotal role in financing wars, supporting empires, and influencing Europe's economic and political history.



While the Swiss and French branches historically operated in distinct segments, they are now competing for the same affluent clientele in the lucrative USD250 trillion global wealth management industry. This shift in focus has raised the possibility of a merger within the family, with both banks vying for a larger share of the market.



Christoph Kunzle, a wealth management lecturer at Zurich University of Applied Sciences, commented on the evolving scenario, stating, "They are now targeting similar clients. It's very competitive, and their centuries-old name is a big asset that they are both trying to leverage."



Rothschild & Co., based in Paris and led by Alexandre de Rothschild, the 43-year-old seventh-generation scion, is the smaller of the two banks. However, the bank has been rapidly expanding its footprint by opening more offices in the same segment, challenging its Swiss counterpart. With over EUR102 billion (USD110 billion) in assets under management as of mid-2023, Rothschild & Co. has positioned itself as a formidable contender in the ongoing clash for supremacy within the Rothschild family's wealth management legacy. As the competition unfolds, the possibility of a merger remains a subject of keen speculation, promising significant implications for the renowned family's enduring influence in the financial realm.



MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910792