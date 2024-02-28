Russia witnesses ‘Robot Battle’ kick off

(MENAFN) The city of Kazan in central Russia witnessed a clash of steel and technology as the 'Battle of Robots' unfolded as part of the groundbreaking Games of the Future tournament. This riveting contest brought together 16 teams from diverse countries, including Russia, China, India, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and the United Arab Emirates, each showcasing their robotic creations.



The objective of the competition is simple yet intense: inflict maximum damage on the opponent's robot, ideally rendering it completely disabled or overturned. The three-minute battles are designed to be fast-paced and strategic. In cases where both robots remain active at the end, victory is awarded based on points earned for aggression, control, and inflicted damage.



The 'Battle of Robots' follows a knockout format, adding an element of suspense and excitement to the proceedings. The rules dictate that participating robots must adhere to certain specifications, weighing no more than 113.5kg, maintaining a minimum speed of 8kph, and possessing wheels, legs, or the capability to roll, crawl, or fly within specific dimensions.



Teams, consisting of up to five members, bring diverse designs and strategies to the arena.



In practice, the remote-controlled robots showcase a wide array of designs, engaging in high-speed maneuvers and collisions within the rectangular arena. The battles unfold with metal fragments and various parts scattered in all directions, providing spectators with a visually captivating experience.



The only all-female team, 'Energy Girls,' expressed the challenging nature of the competition, acknowledging the strength of all participating teams. Despite the competitive spirit, a sense of camaraderie prevailed among the teams, creating a dynamic and exciting atmosphere for both participants and spectators alike. As the 'Battle of Robots' continues, the Games of the Future tournament solidifies its reputation as an innovative and thrilling showcase of cutting-edge sports technology.





