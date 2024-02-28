Obama`s daughter unveils new name

(MENAFN) Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former United States President Barack Obama, has ventured into Hollywood with her first short film, 'The Heart,' marking her debut at the Sundance Film Festival. In a recent 'Meet the Artist' video released by festival organizers, the 25-year-old filmmaker quietly revealed her decision to drop her globally-recognized surname for her creative pursuits.



The video showcased Malia Ann discussing her film, describing it as "an odd little story, somewhat of a fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother." The revelation of her new name has since become a topic of tabloid speculation. While Malia previously interned with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in 2017 and worked as a writer on the Amazon Prime Video series 'Swarm' after graduating from Harvard University in 2021, some social media commentators have questioned the influence of her famous family name on her entertainment industry journey.



This move by Malia reflects her determination to make a mark in the entertainment industry independently of her presidential lineage. Her parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, have also ventured into entertainment through their company, Higher Ground Productions, producing content for Netflix and Spotify. Barack Obama was honored with an Emmy Award in 2022 for outstanding narration on a series focused on the United States' national parks, showcasing the family's expanding presence in the world of media and entertainment.



Despite their involvement in the industry, Barack Obama did not personally attend his daughter's Sundance Film Festival premiere, maintaining a degree of separation between their public roles and personal pursuits. Malia's decision to adopt a new identity for her Hollywood journey raises questions about the challenges and opportunities faced by individuals with high-profile family backgrounds in the entertainment world.



