(MENAFN) Vice.com, the once high-valued media outlet, has abruptly halted the publication of new content and laid off hundreds of employees, as confirmed by CEO Bruce Dixon in an announcement on Thursday. This move follows the outlet's financial struggles, leading to its rescue from bankruptcy last year by a consortium that included George Soros. While the website is still accessible, its content management system was shut down just before midnight.



In a message to the staff, Dixon explained that Vice would undergo a significant transformation, shifting to a studio model and making fundamental changes to its strategic vision. The decision to cease the traditional distribution of digital content was attributed to cost-effectiveness concerns, prompting Vice to partner with established media companies for content distribution on their platforms.



Refinery29, an outlet acquired by Vice in 2019, will continue its operations until it can be sold off.



Dixon expressed gratitude for the financial support from Vice's partners, indicating their agreement to invest in the new operating model. The company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2023 and was subsequently acquired by Fortress Investment Group and George Soros's hedge fund.



Vice, once known for its edgy video documentaries, had shifted its focus in recent years towards left-wing politics, emphasizing gender and racial issues. Critics celebrated the demise of Viceby highlighting a collage of articles reflecting this shift. The move raises questions about the evolving landscape of digital media and the challenges faced by outlets attempting to adapt to changing industry dynamics.





MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910740