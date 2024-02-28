Kremlin: Ukraine`s Abrams tanks will be targeted, destroyed by Russian forces

(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the destruction of a United States-made M1 Abrams tank operated by Ukrainian forces, stating that any weapons supplied to Kiev, including tanks, were expected to be targeted and destroyed by Russian forces. The comments came in response to the first-ever reported destruction of a Ukrainian M1 Abrams tank near the village of Berdychi, northwest of Avdeevka, by Russian forces.



Peskov characterized the incident as part of the routine and systematic work of the Russian military in "demilitarizing" Ukraine. He emphasized that Russian soldiers had consistently maintained that the tanks supplied to Ukraine would burn like any others. The destroyed tank was reportedly hit by a kamikaze drone and an anti-tank grenade launcher, leading to a fiery explosion captured in online footage.



The United States had pledged a batch of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in January 2022, with their full deployment to the country occurring later in the same year. The tanks became actively involved in the conflict in the past few days, following Russia's military advances in the region.



The destruction of the tank took place amid Ukraine's efforts to stabilize the frontline situation after the fall of Avdeevka, resulting in significant casualties and a chaotic retreat of Ukrainian troops.



While the incident marks a setback for Ukrainian forces, the Kremlin's response indicates an attempt to downplay its significance, framing it as part of routine military operations rather than a unique development in the ongoing conflict.





