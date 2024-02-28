American military brands Russia ‘enemy’

(MENAFN) The United States Army has designated Moscow as the "enemy" in its latest manual, released by the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD), offering an in-depth analysis of Russian military strategy and tactics. The 280-page document, known as ATP 7-100.1, focuses primarily on Russia's ground forces and envisions hypothetical scenarios where they would face the United States Army in direct conflict. The CADD promoted the manual on social media, posing the question, "Do you know your enemy?"



Developed by the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the series of manuals have previously covered military studies of other potential adversaries such as North Korea, China, and Iran. While the materials are not classified and intended for professional military officers in the United States and its allies, the latest publication underscores the heightened tensions between the United States and Russia.



Released last week, the manual attempts to predict how Russia would conduct itself in future conflicts, emphasizing the importance of understanding the military capabilities and strategies of potential adversaries. With Russia currently engaged in the Ukraine conflict, United States military researchers have acknowledged ongoing assessments and data gathering from the hostilities, indicating that revisions to their instructions may be necessary as the situation develops. The manual reflects the evolving dynamics in global geopolitics and highlights the strategic focus of the United States military on potential threats from major nations, notably designating Russia as a primary "enemy" in this context.





MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910720