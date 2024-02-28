Recent specifics of Russian traitor murder unveiled

(MENAFN) New details have emerged in the assassination of Russian defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov, shedding light on how he may have inadvertently revealed his true identity before his murder, according to reports by Spanish news outlet El Mundo. Kuzminov, who hijacked a Russian Mi-8 cargo helicopter and sought asylum in Ukraine last August, was later given a Ukrainian passport and relocated to Spain under an assumed identity. His body was discovered in the resort town of Villajoyosa on February 13, bearing gunshot wounds and signs of being run over by a car.



While Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles initially stated that authorities were unaware of Kuzminov's real identity, El Mundo's report contradicts this, suggesting that Madrid had known about the defector's presence in Spain "from the first day." The investigators have reportedly shifted from their initial theory of Kuzminov being tracked by his assailants while trying to contact his girlfriend. Instead, they now believe he compromised his cover by making arrangements for his mother, Irina Kuzminova, to join him in Alicante—a Spanish province with a significant Russian expatriate population.



Irina Kuzminova had reportedly left Russia before her son hijacked the Mi-8, ostensibly for a trip to Korea. However, she diverted to Ukraine and has been living in hiding under the protection of Kiev agents, according to the report. The evolving narrative surrounding Kuzminov's assassination adds complexity to the case, raising questions about the motivations and intelligence surrounding the high-profile defection and subsequent tragedy in Spain.





