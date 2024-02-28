Lithuania issues warning to neutralize Russian area

(MENAFN) Linas Linkevicius, Lithuania's ambassador to Sweden and former defense and foreign minister, has issued a warning, asserting that Western nations would "neutralize" Russia's western exclave of Kaliningrad if Moscow poses a significant threat to NATO's security. Linkevicius made the statement on social media, emphasizing that the Baltic Sea has become NATO's internal space following Sweden's integration into the alliance.



The ambassador's remarks come in the wake of Hungary's recent ratification of Sweden's bid to join NATO, removing the last major obstacle to Stockholm's accession to the alliance. Sweden, along with Finland, applied for NATO membership in 2022 amid the escalating conflict in Ukraine.



Linkevicius cautioned that if Russia challenges NATO, Kaliningrad would be the first to be "neutralized." Responding to this statement, Russian Senator Alexandr Shenderyuk-Zhidkov from Kaliningrad Region dismissed the remarks, stating that Lithuanian politicians have long been engaged in a "virtual war" against the exclave, and local authorities do not pay much attention to such declarations.



Kaliningrad, historically known as Konigsberg and formerly part of Germany until the end of World War II, was handed over to the USSR under the Potsdam Agreement. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union and multiple rounds of NATO expansion, Kaliningrad found itself completely surrounded by NATO member states.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently stated that Moscow has no intentions of attacking NATO, emphasizing that Russia has no geopolitical, economic, or military interests in doing so. The latest diplomatic exchange highlights the complexities and tensions in the Baltic region as NATO continues its expansion and Russia reacts to perceived security threats.



