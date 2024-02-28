Trump intends to improve CIA, FBI

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering extensive reforms to the United States intelligence community if he secures re-election in November, raising concerns among intelligence officials who once accused him of ties to Russia. In an article published by Politico on Monday, 18 intelligence officials, including former Trump appointees who later became critics, expressed apprehension over a potential purge that could undermine the credibility of American intelligence.



According to the interviewed officials, Trump intends to target the intelligence community, a process he allegedly initiated previously and is likely to resume. The reported plan involves rooting out individuals perceived as hostile to Trump's political agenda and replacing them with inexperienced loyalists, potentially reshaping the landscape of key intelligence positions.



Among the figures mentioned in the potential overhaul are former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell and aide Kash Patel. Both played pivotal roles in declassifying materials related to the origins of the 'Russiagate' controversy, fueling speculation about their potential removal if Trump returns to office.



Politico acknowledged the historical context of Trump's strained relationship with the intelligence community, citing his skepticism towards the document claiming Russian interference in the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton. The inclusion of the Steele Dossier, funded by the Clinton campaign and produced by a former British spy, remains a contentious issue. Former FBI official Andrew McCabe defended its inclusion as due diligence, further highlighting the complex dynamics surrounding Trump's past interactions with intelligence agencies.



As speculation mounts about potential reforms, the concerns raised by intelligence officials underscore the delicate balance between political agendas and the integrity of the United States intelligence apparatus. The possible reshaping of intelligence leadership and the appointment of loyalists could have significant ramifications, sparking debates over the credibility and independence of American intelligence under such reforms.





MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910714