(MENAFN) Independent journalist Tucker Carlson shared his perspective on the Ukraine conflict, asserting that the prevailing belief among Americans that Ukraine could defeat Russia is naive and damaging. In a three-hour podcast hosted by Lex Fridman, Carlson reflected on his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed concerns about the broader implications of the conflict on the United States.



Rejecting the premise of the war in Ukraine from the American perspective, Carlson emphasized that the ongoing conflict is wreaking havoc on the United States economy in ways that many people fail to understand. He argued that the current policy of the United States government is accelerating the decline of the dollar and leading to a global reset that disadvantages the United States.



According to Carlson, the United States media's narrative over the past two years, insisting that Ukraine could win, was challenged by a realization during an encounter with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in August. Carlson highlighted the significant disparities in population and industry, noting that Russia surpasses all of NATO combined in both aspects, making the idea of a Ukrainian victory implausible.



Expressing empathy for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Carlson emphasized the challenges he faces, caught between larger forces at play. He suggested that a "victory" for Kiev would be to avoid complete obliteration, citing a moment in March 2022 when Zelensky almost made peace with Russia, only to be intervened by the United States dispatching British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prevent it.



As Carlson raises concerns about the economic and geopolitical consequences of the Ukraine conflict, his insights underscore the complex dynamics surrounding the crisis and its potential impact on the global stage. The assessment sheds light on the broader implications of the conflict beyond the immediate military and diplomatic dimensions, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of its multifaceted repercussions.





MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910713