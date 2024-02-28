Italy clarifies its stance towards war with Russia

(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani asserted on Tuesday that Italy is "not at war with Russia" and has no intentions of sending troops to Ukraine. His comments come amidst a series of denials from NATO nations, rejecting the possibility of deploying troops on behalf of Kiev in its conflict with Moscow. Tajani emphasized the need for caution when discussing troop deployments, aiming to avoid creating the perception of a war with Russia.



The reassurance from Italy follows statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, suggesting that the deployment of troops to Ukraine by NATO and Western countries could not be ruled out. Macron emphasized the importance of preventing Russia from emerging victorious in the conflict, stating, "We will do everything necessary."



However, Tajani clarified that Italy's support for Ukraine does not include plans for sending troops. His comments reflect a broader reluctance within NATO nations to endorse military intervention, with several members publicly rejecting the possibility of deploying combat troops on Ukrainian soil.



The denial of troop deployment gained momentum after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that there are "no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine." The United Kingdom, while not providing a strong denial, stated that it does not have plans for a "large-scale" troop deployment.



The varying responses within NATO highlight the challenges of reaching a consensus on military intervention in the Ukraine conflict. Macron's remarks have triggered discussions about the alliance's approach and the extent to which military options should be considered in response to the ongoing crisis. As NATO members navigate their positions, the differing perspectives underscore the complexities of coordinating a unified response while avoiding the escalation of hostilities with Russia.



MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910712