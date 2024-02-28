Tucker Carlson shocks everyone with exposés about Moscow visit

(MENAFN) Tucker Carlson, the prominent American journalist and host, revealed on Tuesday that he was under intense surveillance by United States intelligence agencies during his recent trip to Russia. Speaking on a podcast with Lex Fridman, Carlson disclosed that United States spies had monitored his activities and leaked information to a "friendly" outlet, exposing his meeting with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. Despite Carlson's efforts to keep the meeting secret, the leak raised concerns about the extent of surveillance and the relationship between the media and national security agencies.



During his eight-day visit to Moscow for an interview with President Vladimir Putin, Carlson arranged a meeting with Edward Snowden, a decision that came under scrutiny from United States intelligence. Carlson, who claimed to have been aware of the intense surveillance even before his trip, expressed frustration over the interference with his plans to interview Putin in 2021.



Carlson narrated the details of the meeting with Snowden, explaining that the NSA whistleblower accepted an invitation for dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel. However, Snowden declined an interview and photo request, emphasizing the need for secrecy.



Despite Carlson's attempts to keep the meeting confidential, the information was leaked to the media. He pointed out that a publication, allegedly with ties to United States intelligence agencies, ran a piece revealing his encounter with Snowden. Carlson criticized the leak, stating that it portrayed the meeting as a "crime."



In his conversation with Fridman, Carlson raised broader concerns about the state of media freedom and its relationship with the national security apparatus. He argued that when the media acts as an extension of the national security state, it compromises the principles of a free and open society.



The revelation by Tucker Carlson sheds light on the challenges faced by journalists in maintaining confidentiality and independence, particularly when engaging with controversial figures like Edward Snowden. The incident also fuels discussions about the balance between national security interests and the protection of journalistic integrity in a democratic society. As Carlson continues to navigate the implications of the surveillance and leak, the incident underscores the complexities surrounding journalism, surveillance, and the role of the media in contemporary geopolitics.





