Today’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer highlights include Brazil's match against Panama in the Women's Gold Cup and the Paulista Championship games featuring Palmeiras and São Paulo.



These matches are the focal points of Wednesday's soccer action.



The day also brings matches like Liverpool versus Southampton and Manchester United against Nottingham Forest in the English FA Cup.



Additionally, there are games from the Copa Libertadore , Copa do Brasil, and the Italian Serie A.

Live Soccer Matches Today

Women's Gold Cup





12:15 AM - Brazil vs. Panama - Star+







4:30 PM - Chelsea vs. Leeds United - ESPN and Star+



4:45 PM - Wolves vs. Brighton - Star+



4:45 PM - Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United - Star+

5:00 PM - Liverpool vs. Southampton - ESPN and Star+







3:30 PM - Olaria vs. São Bernardo - Globo Esporte



7:15 PM - Maringá vs. América-MG - Premiere



8:00 PM - ASA-AL vs. Internacional - Prime Video



8:30 PM - Portuguesa Santista vs. Caxias - Globo Esporte



9:30 PM - Trem-AP vs. Sport Recife - Prime Video

9:30 PM - Operário-VG vs. Criciúma - Sportv and Premiere







7:00 PM - Nacional vs. Puerto Cabello - Star+



9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Club Aurora - ESPN, Star+, Globoplay, and Globo Esporte

9:30 PM - Atlético Nacional vs. Club Nacional - Paramount







2:00 PM - Sassuolo vs. Napoli - Star+

4:30 PM - Union St. Gilloise vs. Club Brugge - Star+

7:00 PM - América-RN vs. Treze-PB - DAZN



7:00 PM - River-PI vs. Itabaiana-SE - DAZN



9:30 PM - Ceará vs. ABC - DAZN

9:30 PM - CRB vs. Bahia - DAZN







7:30 PM - Portuguesa vs. Palmeiras - TNT and Max

9:35 PM - Inter de Limeira vs. São Paulo - Record TV and Paulistão Play





8:00 PM - São Luiz vs. Grêmio - RBS TV





