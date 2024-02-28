               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Today’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Times


2/28/2024 6:19:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer highlights include Brazil's match against Panama in the Women's Gold Cup and the Paulista Championship games featuring Palmeiras and São Paulo.

These matches are the focal points of Wednesday's soccer action.

The day also brings matches like Liverpool versus Southampton and Manchester United against Nottingham Forest in the English FA Cup.

Additionally, there are games from the Copa Libertadore , Copa do Brasil, and the Italian Serie A.
Live Soccer Matches Today
Women's Gold Cup


  • 12:15 AM - Brazil vs. Panama - Star+


English FA Cup

  • 4:30 PM - Chelsea vs. Leeds United - ESPN and Star+
  • 4:45 PM - Wolves vs. Brighton - Star+
  • 4:45 PM - Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United - Star+
  • 5:00 PM - Liverpool vs. Southampton - ESPN and Star+

Copa do Brasil

  • 3:30 PM - Olaria vs. São Bernardo - Globo Esporte
  • 7:15 PM - Maringá vs. América-MG - Premiere
  • 8:00 PM - ASA-AL vs. Internacional - Prime Video
  • 8:30 PM - Portuguesa Santista vs. Caxias - Globo Esporte
  • 9:30 PM - Trem-AP vs. Sport Recife - Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM - Operário-VG vs. Criciúma - Sportv and Premiere

Copa Libertadores

  • 7:00 PM - Nacional vs. Puerto Cabello - Star+
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Club Aurora - ESPN, Star+, Globoplay, and Globo Esporte
  • 9:30 PM - Atlético Nacional vs. Club Nacional - Paramount

Italian Serie A

  • 2:00 PM - Sassuolo vs. Napoli - Star+
  • 4:45 PM - Inter Milan vs. Atalanta - Star+

Belgian Cup

  • 4:30 PM - Union St. Gilloise vs. Club Brugge - Star+
  • 4:45 PM - Inter Milan vs. Atalanta - Star+

Copa do Nordeste

  • 7:00 PM - América-RN vs. Treze-PB - DAZN
  • 7:00 PM - River-PI vs. Itabaiana-SE - DAZN
  • 9:30 PM - Ceará vs. ABC - DAZN
  • 9:30 PM - CRB vs. Bahia - DAZN

Paulista Championship

  • 7:30 PM - Portuguesa vs. Palmeiras - TNT and Max
  • 9:35 PM - Inter de Limeira vs. São Paulo - Record TV and Paulistão Play

Recopa Gaúcha

  • 8:00 PM - São Luiz vs. Grêmio - RBS TV

Where to Watch Palmeiras Match Today
The match between Portuguesa and Palmeiras at 7:30 PM will be broadcast live on TNT and HBO Max.
Time for São Paulo's Game Today
Inter de Limeira and São Paulo match at 9:35 PM will be broadcast live on Record TV and Paulistão Play.
Channel Broadcasting Brazil's Match in the Women's Gold Cup
The Brazil vs. Panama match will be live on Star+ at 12:15 AM.
Matches Broadcast Live on Record Today

  • 9:35 PM - Inter de Limeira vs. São Paulo - Paulista Championship

Matches Broadcast Live on Pay TV
Sportv

  • 9:30 PM - Operário-VG vs. Criciúma - Copa do Brasil

Premiere

  • 7:15 PM - Maringá vs. América-MG - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - Operário-VG vs. Criciúma - Copa do Brasil

ESPN-

  • 4:30 PM - Chelsea vs. Leeds United - English FA Cup
  • 5:00 PM - Liverpool vs. Southampton - English FA Cup
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Club Aurora - Copa Libertadores

TNT

  • 7:30 PM - Portuguesa vs. Palmeiras - Paulista Championship

Live and Online Matches Today
Star+

  • Matches from the Women's Gold Cup, English FA Cup, Copa Libertadores, Italian Serie A,

