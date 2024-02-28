Today’S Morning Call Highlights US GDP And Brazil’S Rent Inflation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's briefing shines a light on significant economic updates for Wednesday (28). The focus rests on the US GDP announcement and Brazil's rent inflation index (IGP-M) by FGV.



These figures will reveal the fourth quarter performance and a recap of last year, offering insights into economic trends.



The earnings season also demands attention. Results from companies like Suzano (SUZB3) and Ultra (UGPA3) are due today, keeping investors on their toes through March.

Stock Market Snapshot

A report from Itaú BBA highlighted the stock market's recent steadiness, with indices fluctuating between 126,000 and 130,000 points.







The market ended yesterday up by 1.61% at 131,689.37 points, while the dollar dropped by 0.93% to R$ 4.9330.



Looking ahead, Friday (1) is marked for Brazil 's GDP update for the fourth quarter and yearly review.



Itaú Unibanco predicts a slight 0.1% decline quarter-over-quarter but a 2.0% annual increase.

US Stock Market Recap

Mixed results on New York's stock exchanges saw the Dow Jones lag behind the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's gains.



Weak US economic data contrasts with a keen interest in inflation trends. Alphabet's shares saw a modest recovery after yesterday's dip, amidst AI system critiques.



The Dow Jones dropped by 0.25% to 38,972.41 points.



The S&P 500 edged up by 0.17% to 5,078.18 points, and the Nasdaq climbed by 0.37% to 16,035.30 points, highlighting the tech sector's resilience.

