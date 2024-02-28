Lula’S Diplomatic Mission To Guyana Amid Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visits Georgetown, Guyana, for the first time in his third term.



His agenda includes the 46th Caricom Summit and talks with President Irfaan Ali about the Esequibo region, which is claimed by both Guyana and Venezuela.



The Guyana-Venezuela conflict intensified after a peace agreement on December 15 aimed at avoiding military threats.



However, the UK's militar exercises in Guyana and Venezuela's troop mobilization have heightened tensions.



Brazil, advocating for dialogue, expressed concern over these developments.







In January, officials from Brazil, Guyana , and Venezuela met, emphasizing their commitment to peaceful discussions and minimizing external interferences.



Lula's effort to mend Brazil-Venezuela relations was evident as he hosted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Brazil, despite criticism.



Recent disputes arose over ExxonMobil's oil drilling plans in contested waters, escalating regional tension.



The Esequibo dispute's roots trace back to the 19th century, with an 1899 arbitration favoring British claims, a decision Venezuela disputes.



The discovery of oil by ExxonMobil in 2015 has significantly boosted Guyana's economy, contrasting with Venezuela's declining oil production due to PDVSA's mismanagement.



Venezuela's annexation of Esequibo prompts regional diplomatic efforts for peace, stressing regional stability's importance.

MENAFN28022024007421016031ID1107910706