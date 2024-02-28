Banco Do Brasil Resumes Support For Defense Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Banco do Brasil is reinstating its support for the defense sector through the Official Export Credit System.



This reversal came after a meeting led by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, with key ministers and the bank's president in attendance.



The bank will keep offering interbank guarantees supported by the Export Guarantee Fund (FGE).



In addition, these include performance, advance payment or refund, and tender bonds.



As the sole financial agent for the Federal Government's Export Financing Program (Proex), Banco do Brasil will finance defense industry exports.







This includes both direct financing and rate equalization.



This action safeguards defense sector companies from losing contracts. It ensures their ongoing viability and the defense industry's independence.



The decision highlights the critical role of coherent financial strategies. These strategies protect not only business success but also national security and sovereignty.

Background

Banco do Brasil's recent policy shift, aligning with global finance trends, marks a notable change in Brazil's engagement with the defense industry.



Additionally, the state-run bank stops using capital for defense transactions, aligning with private banks and avoiding investments in military production.



This decision has prompted the Brazilian government, seemingly surprised, to re-evaluate its support strategies for the defense sector, which contributes 4% to the nation's GDP.



The Defense Minister and Banco do Brasil President discuss expanding the PROEX program to support defense companies in international markets.

