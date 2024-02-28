U.S. Engages Mexico And Guatemala To Ease Border Migration Pressure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. is making strides to address migration challenges at its border. This week, President Joe Biden will visit Brownsville, Texas, aligning with Donald Trump's planned visit to Eagle Pass.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to discuss migration in a trilateral meeting with Guatemala and Mexico on Wednesday.



Blinken's goal is to discuss better migration management and tackle its root causes.



He will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Mexico's Alicia Bárcena, and Guatemala's Carlos Martínez.



This year, the U.S. and Mexico aimed to align migration data and fight human smuggling. They also plan to manage migrant flows through Panama's Darien Gap.







Biden's administration has sought to address migration causes, create legal migration routes, and enforce laws more strictly.



Despite efforts, irregular migrant arrivals have hit record highs.



To alleviate border pressures, Biden has enabled permissions for migrants from several countries and set up processing centers in Colombia, Guatemala, and Costa Rica.



After a spike in illegal crossings, arrests dropped by half in January. Blinken praises migration cooperation progress, particularly with Guatemala's new leadership, promising regional solutions.



Biden and Mexico's President López Obrador recently discussed border issues, emphasizing their fight against criminal organizations.



Immigration has become a pivotal issue in U.S. politics. Biden's upcoming border visit marks his second as president, countering Trump's migration narrative.



In addition, Trump influenced the stalling of a bill aimed at curbing illegal immigration.



Now, Biden is considering an executive order to enforce stricter migration controls, potentially invoking broad presidential powers for national interest protection.



In short, this step highlights the U.S.'s ongoing efforts to balance humanitarian concerns with national security.

MENAFN28022024007421016031ID1107910704