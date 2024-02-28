Escalation Of Political Violence Before Mexico’S Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico faces a grim start to its election season, with a significant rise in attacks on political figures.



Already, 33 politicians, many vying for June 2nd election roles, have been killed in early 2024.



This violence, escalating with each election, might lead to the country's most turbulent voting period.



Notably, two mayoral candidates in Maravatío, Michoacán, were recently murdered.



With the campaign starting Friday, concerns grow as violence continues unabated across 14 states.







President Andrés Manu l López Obrador grapples with this security crisis during an election year that will fill over 20,000 public offices.



Early 2024 data signals a distressing trend, with January alone witnessing 35 attacks on political figures, including 21 deaths.



The involvement of organized crime in these incidents complicates the situation, aiming to influence election outcomes and voter participation.



The violence spans all political affiliations and levels of government but hits local politics hardest.



Recent attacks in Maravatío and against Ricardo Monreal's family in Fresnillo underline the issue's severity.



Victims also include political hopefuls and activists across various states, highlighting the widespread nature of this threat.



As the official campaign period approaches, the call for enhanced security measures grows louder.



However, existing protection plans for candidates seem inadequate. This situation stresses the critical need for robust strategies to safeguard democratic integrity and ensure candidate safety.

