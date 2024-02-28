Brazil And South Africa Collaborate On Revolutionary A-Darter Missile

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Africa reinitiates the A-Darter missile program, seeking Brazil's partnership due to initial funding challenges.



This collaboration, formalized in 2006, aimed to develop a short-range, infrared-guided air-to-air missile.



Despite early delays, a significant milestone was reached in 2019 when the A-Darter met all partner nations' criteria, signaling readiness for production.



However, the project faced obstacles with the bankruptcy of key manufacturers, prompting Brazil to select an alternative system for its Gripen fighters.



The missile, designed for both nations' Gripens, proved its capabilities in tests, including a successful engagement of a remote target by a South African Gripen D.













The A-Darter, featuring thrust vectoring and ECM resistance, marks a technological leap, with a production contract signed in 2024.









This move towards operational and training missile deliveries marks a crucial phase in enhancing the defense capabilities of South Africa and its collaboration with Brazil.

Background









Brazil and South Africa 's collaboration on the A-Darter program advance fifth-generation air-to-air missile technology, showcasing significant technological advancement.

















This defense collaboration strengthens ties and enhances global defense positions by sharing knowledge and resources.

















Economically, the joint venture offers job creation, local industry stimulation, and future export and defense contract opportunities.

















Advancing missile technology enhances airspace security, ensuring regional stability and deterring potential threats for both nations.









Moreover, the A-Darter missile's deployment showcases Brazil and South Africa's defense innovation, potentially boosting their influence in global defense forums.



This partnership exemplifies the positive outcomes of international cooperation in defense technology, economic development, and security enhancement.

