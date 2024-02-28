Bitcoin’S Record Surge Nearing $60,000 And 40% Monthly Gain

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's five-day rally, reaching heights not seen since late 2021, is largely due to the U.S. launching Bitcoin spot ETFs and the anticipated halving event that will cut its new supply by half.



After the SEC green-lit Bitcoin spot ETF earlier January, these funds quickly amassed over $17 billion worth of Bitcoin.



This move has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among both individual and institutional investors, suggesting the potential for even more dramatic increases.



By early morning, Bitcoin's price had climbed 4.70% to $59,236, setting the stage for a possible 40% monthly gain.







This rally brings closer the prospect of surpassing Bitcoin's all-time high of $69,000 before the next halving in April - a milestone that would cut daily Bitcoin releases from 900 to 450 units.







This bullish trend isn't confined to Bitcoin alone. Altcoins and Ethereum, in particular, are also on the rise, fueled by the anticipated U.S.



Ether spot ETFs and significant technological upgrades that promise enhanced scalability.



Ethereum's adoption of layer-2 solutions, which optimize data and scaling issues, has propelled its total value locked to nearly $30 billion.

These developments reflect a broader trend of growing blockchain infrastructure and investment interest.



Wall Street futures show caution before the U.S. Q4 GDP report, with indices trending down.



This contrast underscores the volatile nature of financial markets, influenced by technology and regulatory shifts.

