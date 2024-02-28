Biden claims EU chiefs terrified of Trump

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has sharply rebuked his predecessor, Donald Trump, for his recent comments on NATO, describing them as "absolutely bizarre." During a surprise appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' Biden took aim at Trump's assertion that the United States should not defend European allies failing to meet their military spending commitments, terming it "totally against our interest."



In the interview, Biden expressed his deep familiarity with major foreign leaders and criticized Trump's approach, stating that these leaders are "scared to death" about the implications of the United States walking away from its commitment to defend its allies. He deemed Trump's stance "outrageous" and emphasized the detrimental impact it could have on international relations.



Trump's NATO-skeptic stance, evident during his tenure in the White House, resurfaced recently when he recounted an encounter with a European leader. According to Trump, he warned the leader that failing to meet the spending threshold would render their nation "delinquent," and the United States would not defend it in the event of a Russian attack.



The former president, speaking at a rally in South Carolina, reiterated his firm stance that NATO members failing to contribute adequately should not expect United States protection. Trump emphasized the need for nations to meet their financial commitments and suggested that NATO should match or exceed the United States aid provided to Ukraine.



Trump's comments have sparked criticism, with opponents labeling his stance as "dangerous" and "un-American." The current president, Joe Biden, seized the opportunity to challenge Trump's approach during his late-night appearance, highlighting the importance of collective defense commitments and expressing concern about the potential consequences of undermining the alliance.



As the debate over NATO's role and the obligations of its member nations continues, the contrasting views of Biden and Trump underscore the complex dynamics surrounding international alliances and the diplomatic challenges faced by the United States in maintaining a cohesive and effective global defense network.



