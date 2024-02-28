Micro Combined Heat And Power (CHP) Market Outlook, Share To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A collection of technologies known as micro combined heat and power concurrently generate heat and power. Domestic micro-CHP systems are typically powered by gas or liquified petroleum gas (LPG). However, several systems currently run-on oil or biodiesel as their fuel. Despite being fossil fuels rather than renewable energy sources, gas and LPG are regarded as low-carbon technologies since they may be more efficient than merely burning fossil fuels for heat and collecting electricity from the grid.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Decentralized Energy Systems and Improved Efficiency Drives the Global Market

An increasing number of people are using micro-CHP systems due to their higher efficiency. The technology can produce heat and power with an overall efficiency output of between 85 and 90 percent. A typical micro-CHP unit can produce up to 25kW power as a by-product. The cogeneration system is a multifuel facility that can produce heat and electricity from traditional LPG fuel and cutting-edge micro-CHP systems like those based on biomass. The utilization of micro-CHP cogeneration systems has increased significantly due to the growing demand for decentralized energy systems.

Technological Advancements in the Power Sector Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Micro-CHP systems generate both usable heat and power. This technique was developed to increase the amount of energy needed to burn fuel to generate electricity, increasing the combustion process's efficiency. These characteristics and technological advancements will increase demand for micro-CHP. There are apartment buildings, restaurants, hotels, shops, hospitals and clinics, factories, and other structures everywhere. The government also places a high priority on this market. Many economic and environmental benefits may be obtained from modern micro-CHP technology. Countries like Japan, Germany, South Korea, and the United Kingdom actively seek to incorporate these benefits into the mainstream energy market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific has the largest micro-combined heat and power market and contributes the most in revenue. Japan is the most powerful country in this region. Several emerging countries, like China and South Korea, support the expansion of the regional market since they are energy-efficient, can generate both heat and power simultaneously (CHP), and will continue to do so in the future.

Europe's region will experience rapid expansion in the years to come. The region has thriving manufacturing, industrial, and automotive industries. The region's quest for zero-emission regulations for residential and commercial buildings and a focus on fewer carbon-intensive processes are driving demand for the sector. In addition, the stringent environmental protection regulations of the European government are reported to place a high priority on a 20% improvement in energy efficiency and a 20% drop in greenhouse gas emissions. To avert global warming, numerous European countries are using energy-efficient equipment.

The North American market is tiny compared to those in the Asia-Pacific area or Europe. However, it is anticipated to grow at the most effective rate throughout the projected timeframe because of encouraging government policies and a growing need for sustainable energy generation in the region. Ongoing technological advancements will accelerate the business scenario, increasing energy efficiency and raising peak capacity demand throughout the system.

The global micro combined heat and power (CHP) market was valued at

USD 3.75 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach

USD 9.36 billion by 2031, growing at a

CAGR of 10.70%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on fuel type, the global micro combined heat and power (CHP) market is bifurcated into natural gas, biogas, and others.

Based on application, the global micro combined heat and power (CHP) market is bifurcated into residential and commercial.

Competitive Players

The global micro combined heat and power (CHP) market's major key players are Vaillant Group, Viessmann Group, Yanmar Holdings Co Ltd, ATCO Ltd, EC Power A/S, TEDOM AS, 2G Energy Inc., Remeha, Axiom Energy Group (formerly Marathon Engine Systems), SOLIDpower Group, GRIDIRON LLC, Enginuity Power Systems, Helbio SA, Enexor BioEnergy, Energy, Biomass Engineering Limited, and Navien Inc.

Market News



In January 2022, an authorized distributor for Gridiron's onsite power production systems was appointed a provider of robust power solutions to the upper Midwest, according to Total Energy Systems. The Power Plant H24 tiny combined heat and power unit, which uses renewable natural gas, natural gas, or propane as its fuel source, is one of Gridiron's goods, which is based in Houston, Texas.



Global Micro Combined Heat And Power (CHP) Market: Segmentation

By Fuel Type



Natural Gas

Biogas

Other Fuel Types



By Applications



Residential

Commercial



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



