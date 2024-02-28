NATO nations decline supporting Macron`s troops in Ukraine prerogative

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Western troops could be deployed to Ukraine has met with resistance from several NATO countries, including the United Kingdom, Poland, Czech Republic, Finland, and Sweden. While Macron stated on Monday that "in terms of dynamics, we cannot exclude anything" in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, there is no consensus within NATO regarding the deployment of ground forces.



Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of the United States-led bloc NATO, clarified that there are "no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine." British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while not ruling out the possibility of sending troops in principle, indicated that there are no plans for a large-scale deployment beyond the small number of personnel already supporting the armed forces of Ukraine.



Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized that deploying troops is "not on the cards at all for the moment." He highlighted Sweden's current focus on sending advanced equipment to Ukraine, with a recent pledge of military aid worth 7.1 billion kronor (USD682 million) to Kiev.



Kristersson noted that there is currently "no demand" from Ukraine for Western ground troops.

During the summit in Paris, there was a "widely shared" perception against the use of NATO ground troops, according to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. He reaffirmed Finland's position on this matter.



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made it clear that Warsaw "does not plan to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine," echoing a sentiment shared by his Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala. Fiala emphasized that there is no "need to open some other methods or ways" of assisting Kiev.



The differing stances among NATO allies highlight the complexity of international responses to the Ukraine conflict. While Macron's proposal to consider all options reflects the urgency of the situation, the reluctance of some NATO countries underscores the challenges in achieving consensus on the deployment of ground forces. As discussions unfold, the diverse perspectives within the alliance contribute to the ongoing debate over the most effective ways to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.





