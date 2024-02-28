QIC Participates In Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Doha, Qatar, 26th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Qatar Insurance Group (QIC Group, QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced its participation in the Web Summit Qatar 2024, taking place today and until Thrusday the 29th of February 2024 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC).

QIC's participation in the world's largest technology conference will include a special QIC Digital Hub booth, which will act as a unique platform to display the company's latest digital offerings, and its future plans related to developing the digital landscape in Qatar and across the wider Middle East region.

QIC Digital Hub's presence at the summit will also be an opportunity for participants including entrepreneurs, representatives of private sector companies and investors from all over the world to exchange views and ideas on the future of digital services regionwide, and to discuss potential cooperation opportunities with QIC and like-minded actors in the tech world. QIC DVP will also showcase the MENA InsurTech Association, and its leading efforts to encourage insurtech innovators through various initiatives across the region, such as the MENA Insurtech Competitions which aim to attract and support the most innovative startups and help them get a access mentorship, investments, and growth opportunities.

Commenting on this participation, Salem Al Mannai (pictured), Chief Executive Officer of QIC Group, said:“We are pleased to participate as a national company in the Web Summit Qatar 2024, and to contribute to showcasing Qatar's remarkable progress and achievements in tech and innovation industries in general, and in insurtech in particular. Qatar Insurance Company is proud to have its digital strategy inspired from the Qatar National Vision 2030. We are committed to being part of achieving the objectives of the national vision, especially when it comes to building a diversified, innovative knowledge-based economy with a thriving private sector, and we look forward to a successful participation at this global event.”