Biden unveils his schemes for 2020

(MENAFN) In an unexpected appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' President Joe Biden inadvertently transported his audience back in time, mistakenly dating his 2024 agenda to four years ago. The 81-year-old Democrat, presented as a surprise guest on the show, faced an amusing moment when asked about his plans for 2024.



When Meyers inquired, "What's your 2024 agenda?" Biden responded, "Look, the 2020 agenda is to finish the job." The slip-up drew attention as viewers were momentarily taken back to the previous election cycle, adding a lighthearted twist to the late-night interview.



The president's appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' held special significance as he was featured as the surprise anniversary guest, recalling his participation in Meyers' first broadcast in 2014 when he served as Vice President under Barack Obama.



During the interview, Biden seized the opportunity to playfully tease a potential endorsement from pop star Taylor Swift. Additionally, he made light of his own memory issues by projecting them onto his likely Republican rival, Donald Trump. Biden quipped about Trump's age and memory, stating, "He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name."



This comment was in reference to a video clip Meyers played before Biden's appearance, showing a moment from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump was accused of mistakenly addressing his wife Melania as 'Mercedes.' However, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung clarified that the address was directed at Mercedes Schlapp, the wife of CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp.



The late-night comedy circuit has proven to be a friendly platform for Biden, as hosts like Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel of ABC, and Stephen Colbert of CBS are known for their Democratic affiliations and outspoken views.



Biden's light-hearted moment on late-night television adds a humorous touch to the political landscape, highlighting the president's comfort in engaging with the entertainment industry and using humor to navigate the political discourse. As the 2024 election season approaches, such moments provide insight into the evolving dynamics of political communication in the digital age.



