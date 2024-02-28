Korean President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Korea,
I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your successful
reelection as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Your
continued leadership and vision will undoubtedly contribute to the
ongoing development and prosperity of your nation.
Over the years, our two countries have developed strong and
cooperative relations across various domains since establishing
diplomatic ties in 1992. I am particularly pleased to witness the
recent advancements in collaboration, especially in energy,
infrastructure, healthcare, and smart farming.
As we move forward, I am confident that our bilateral efforts
will further strengthen the bonds between our nations. May our
partnership continue to thrive, promoting mutual understanding and
practical cooperation.
Wishing you good health and continuous growth for the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
Yoon Suk Yeol
President of the Republic of Korea"
