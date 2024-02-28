Meeting Of Azerbaijani And Armenian Delegations Starts In Berlin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The meeting of the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia, headed
by Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, started in Berlin, Azernews reports.
Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special
Assignments Elchin Amirbayov, is also present at the meeting.
