Meeting Of Azerbaijani And Armenian Delegations Starts In Berlin


2/28/2024 6:09:41 AM

The meeting of the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia, headed by Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, started in Berlin, Azernews reports.

Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov, is also present at the meeting.

