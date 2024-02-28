Israeli Embassy In Baku Jointly With Azerbaijani MIA Conducts Drills In Embassy Building

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Israeli Embassy of Israel in Baku, together with the
Azerbaijan Internal Ministry (MIA) and other law enforcement
agencies, held a drill in the embassy building, Azernews reports.
The Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, noted that
the exercise was successful.
"We are grateful to the law enforcement and security agencies of
the Republic of Azerbaijan for ensuring the security of the Embassy
and diplomatic staff. This joint exercise was very successful and
was an important addition to our countries' strong security
cooperation.
Azerbaijan's commitment to the security of all diplomatic
missions, including the Embassy of Israel, is clear and unwavering.
We look forward to continuing to strengthen our bilateral
cooperation," the Israeli diplomat emphasised.
