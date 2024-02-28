               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Embassy In Baku Jointly With Azerbaijani MIA Conducts Drills In Embassy Building


2/28/2024 6:09:40 AM

Abbas Ganbay

The Israeli Embassy of Israel in Baku, together with the Azerbaijan Internal Ministry (MIA) and other law enforcement agencies, held a drill in the embassy building, Azernews reports.

The Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, noted that the exercise was successful.

"We are grateful to the law enforcement and security agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan for ensuring the security of the Embassy and diplomatic staff. This joint exercise was very successful and was an important addition to our countries' strong security cooperation.

Azerbaijan's commitment to the security of all diplomatic missions, including the Embassy of Israel, is clear and unwavering. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our bilateral cooperation," the Israeli diplomat emphasised.

