Peruvian Congress Adopts Statement On Khojaly Genocide Anniversary

The Peruvian Congress adopted a statement on the anniversary of
the Khojaly genocide and called to support the existing mine
problem in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing
the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.
On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy of the
Khojaly genocide, the Congress of Peru adopted a statement.
The statement notes that 32 years have passed since the act of
genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces on February 26,
1992, in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly against the Azerbaijani
civilian population. As a result of unprecedented events, 613
people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 old
people. 1275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 people
remains unknown.
The document stresses that the act of genocide that took place
was fully documented by numerous international human rights
organisations and was labelled by Human Rights Watch as "the
bloodiest killing committed during the conflict".
In addition, the statement refers to a document issued by the
Peruvian Congress in 2013 that demands justice for the victims of
the Khojaly genocide.
Besides, the document says that today Azerbaijanis around the
world honour the memory of innocent people killed in the city of
Khojaly, and express deep condolences to the Azerbaijani government
and fraternal Azerbaijani people in connection with their dear
memory on the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy.
Support was expressed for Azerbaijan's efforts in search of
peace, the restoration of the liberated territories, and the
demining process being carried out there to ensure the return of
hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homes in dignity and
safety.
The document, in particular, calls on the international
community to support countries like Azerbaijan, which face the
problem of mines, in order to eliminate this serious threat and
protect the lives of innocent people.
It should be recalled that last year the Peruvian Congress also
adopted a statement on the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.
