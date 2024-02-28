Ukraine, Albania Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama have signed a cooperation agreement in Tirana.

According to Ukrinform, the signing ceremony was broadcast on the Albanian Prime Minister's Facebook page.

As noted, the signed cooperation agreement“strengthens and promotes friendship between Albania and Ukraine.”

Before the ceremony, the Ukrainian President awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise to the head of the Albanian government. The two leaders then signed the document.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Tirana, the capital of Albania, to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit. He will hold talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama regarding defense and political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula, and work on security agreements.